Markets

FTSE 100 Inches Higher Ahead Of BoE Bailey Testimony

March 28, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday as banking concerns eased and a recovery in crude prices lifted commodity stocks.

Meanwhile, U.K. shop prices logged another record increase in March due to the historical growth in food and non-food prices, data from the British Retail Consortium showed earlier today.

The BRC- NielsenIQ shop price index increased 8.9 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the 8.4 percent rise in February.

The annual growth was primarily driven by another record 15.0 percent growth in food prices. Non-food prices also posted a record gain of 5.9 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,493 ahead of testimony to Parliament about Silicon Valley Bank by the governor of the Bank of England.

Miners Anglo American and Glencore rose over 1 percent each while oil & gas firm BP Plc jumped 1.7 percent and Shell added 1.3 percent.

Banks HSBC, Barclays and Lloyds Banking were seeing modest gains.

Online supermarket Ocado tumbled 4 percent after keeping its profit guidance for the full year.

Beverage firm Diageo shed 1 percent on news that CEO Ivan Menezes will retire at the end of June.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.