FTSE 100 Inches Higher After GDP Data

June 14, 2023 — 05:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged higher on Wednesday after data showed retailers and the film industry helped Britain's economy inch higher in April as expected.

GDP grew by 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, the Office for National Statistics said, coming in line with analyst estimates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 19 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,614 after closing up 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

Ladbrokes-owner Entain slumped 11 percent on news it would buy Poland-based sports betting operator STS Holdings for 750 million pounds ($946 million).

Self-storage company Safestore Holdings fell more than 2 percent after its pre-tax profit declined 64 percent in the first half of fiscal 2023 despite higher revenue.

Oil & gas giant Shell gained half a percent after it announced plans to ramp up dividend and share buybacks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.


