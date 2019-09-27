FTSE 100 hovers near 2-month high as BoE rate cut prospect hits pound

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Muvija M Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London's blue-chip stocks jumped to a near two-month high on Friday, with the biggest support from its internally-exposed components as sterling took a hit after the Bank of England's first clear signal that it was looking at a rate cut.

FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 up 0.5%

Exporters gain as pound drops

Persimmon up on Jefferies upgrade

The FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.8% at 0717 GMT to levels not seen since Aug. 2 and set to cap off the week on a surprisingly positive note despite growing political tensions. The FTSE 250 .FTMC added 0.5%.

Hopes that a long drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war might be nearing a solution also helped sentiment after China said it was in close communication with the United States over trade talks next month.

Among stock moves, Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon PSN.L inched up 1% after brokerage Jefferies said Brexit risks were overplayed in the sector and upgraded the stock.

