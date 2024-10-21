FTSE 100 Holds Steady; Mining And Energy Stocks Gain

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks.

The British pound weakened amid strength in the dollar, but remained above the $1.30 level.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,364 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent.

Energy giant BP Plc rose nearly 2 percent and peer Shell added 1.1 percent.

FirstGroup rose 1.3 percent after confirming the acquisition of coach company Anderson Travel.

Hollywood Bowl rallied 2.5 percent. The ten-pin bowling operator said it expects to beat market forecasts for adjusted earnings in fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.