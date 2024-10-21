News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Holds Steady; Mining And Energy Stocks Gain

October 21, 2024 — 05:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Monday as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks.

The British pound weakened amid strength in the dollar, but remained above the $1.30 level.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 8,364 after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up between half a percent and 1.2 percent.

Energy giant BP Plc rose nearly 2 percent and peer Shell added 1.1 percent.

FirstGroup rose 1.3 percent after confirming the acquisition of coach company Anderson Travel.

Hollywood Bowl rallied 2.5 percent. The ten-pin bowling operator said it expects to beat market forecasts for adjusted earnings in fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.