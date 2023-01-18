Markets

FTSE 100 Holds Steady As Inflation Falls Again

January 18, 2023 — 04:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices in the country rose at the slowest pace in three months in December, largely driven by the easing of motor fuel inflation.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 10.5 percent in December, as expected, from 10.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in November, and in line with expectations.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 3 points at 7,854 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Education group Pearson gained about 1 percent after posting 2022 results ahead of expectations.

Luxury brand Burberry added 1.3 percent after reiterating its medium-term outlook. Diploma, a supplier of specialized technical products and services, rose 0.8 percent after delivering Q1 performance in line with expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.