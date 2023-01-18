FTSE 100 Holds Steady As Inflation Falls Again

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices in the country rose at the slowest pace in three months in December, largely driven by the easing of motor fuel inflation.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 10.5 percent in December, as expected, from 10.7 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in November, and in line with expectations.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 3 points at 7,854 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Education group Pearson gained about 1 percent after posting 2022 results ahead of expectations.

Luxury brand Burberry added 1.3 percent after reiterating its medium-term outlook. Diploma, a supplier of specialized technical products and services, rose 0.8 percent after delivering Q1 performance in line with expectations.

