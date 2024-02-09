FTSE 100 Holds Steady Ahead Of US CPI Revisions

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks held steady on Friday after Tesco announced a deal to sell its banking arm.

The pound to dollar rate showed resilience above 1.2620 ahead of revisions to U.S. CPI data.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,596 after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Bellway fell about 1 percent. The home builder reported weak housing revenue in its first half, reflecting lower completions and pricing.

Victrex shed 2.3 percent. The polymers group said it had a "soft start" in its first quarter and therefore making full-year guidance could be tricky.

Tesco gained 1 percent. The groceries and general merchandise retailer announced a deal to sell certain banking operations to lending major Barclays.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.