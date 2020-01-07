FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains As MPs Scrutinize Brexit Deal

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to turn flat on Tuesday as MPs resume scrutiny of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The Prime minister will begin trade talks with the EU in the coming weeks as the U.K. prepares to leave the bloc on 31 January.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 4 points at 7,579 after hitting as high as 7,604 earlier in the day amid an easing of concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Supermarket chain Morrisons saw its share price climb by 3 percent despite the company reporting a fall in sales over the Christmas period amid "challenging" trading conditions. Marks & Spencer jumped 3.6 percent.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings slumped 9.5 percent. The manufacturer of luxury sports cars and grand tourers stated that 2019 has been a very disappointing year from a trading perspective.

888 Holdings dropped 1.2 percent. The online gaming entertainment and solutions company said it is confident of achieving an adjusted EBITDA outcome for the year 2019 in-line with its expectations.

Premier Oil shares soared 13 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2019 production was 78.4 kboepd, at the upper end of full year guidance reflecting high operating efficiency and continued high rates from the Premier-operated Catcher Area.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.