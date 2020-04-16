FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks gave up early gains to trade on a flat note Thursday after data showed plummeting retail sales amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Retail sales declined at the worst rate on record in March as lockdown measures were introduced, according to the British Retail Consortium-KPMG retail sales monitor.

Total sales fell an annual 4.3 percent - showing the sharpest decline since records started in January 1995 when excluding distortions.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 4 points at 5,594 after declining 3.3 percent in the previous session. The index hit as high as 5,657 earlier in the day.

Budget carrier easyJet advanced 2.3 percent. The airline said it can survive a lengthy grounding of its fleet during the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to measures it had taken to shore up its finances. Rival Ryanair rose 1.4 percent.

Informa, the world's largest organizer of business conferences and exhibitions, gained about 2 percent.

The company announced further cost-reductions including pay cuts, temporary suspension of dividends, discussions on a debt covenant waiver and the issue of additional new equity.

Asset management company Schroders rallied 1.6 percent. The Group said it generated strong flows in the first quarter, with net new business totaling 30.4 billion pounds.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments surged over 4 percent after saying it had completed 11,713 homes in the period to April 12, up from 10,954 homes last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.