FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains

January 09, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned lower on Tuesday after opening on a positive note earlier on the back of lower Treasury yields.

As inflation worries ease, traders looked ahead to key U.S. inflation data and earnings from major U.S. banks for further direction.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,682 after finishing marginally higher on Monday.

Warhammer maker Games Workshop Group slumped 4 percent despite delivering strong half-year results.

GSK rose half a percent after it struck a $1.4bn deal to acquire Anglo-American biotech Aiolos Bio.

Hill & Smith, the provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services, fell about 1 percent after acquiring Capital Steel Service, LLC for $6.25m.

