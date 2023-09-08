FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday, giving up early gains on lingering worries about inflation and interest rates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 37 points, or half a percent to 7,404 after edging up 0.2 percent the previous day.

Property developer and house-builder Berkeley Group Holdings fell about 1 percent despite reaffirming its earnings guidance.

Restaurant Group jumped more than 5 percent after Chairman, Ken Hanna announced his decision not to seek re-election at the next AGM during 2024 due to personal reasons. Computer services provider Computacenter soared 7 percent.

The corporate and public sector technology provider reported 'extraordinary growth" in first-half revenue, driven particularly by growth in Technology Sourcing revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.