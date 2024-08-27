News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains On US Rate-cut Expectations

August 27, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Tuesday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged a record close overnight on growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in September to help the economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 39 points, or half a percent, to 8,367 as trading resumed after a national holiday on Monday.

Miners traded higher, with Antofagasta rising 1.2 percent and Anglo American rallying 2.4 percent as copper prices climbed to their highest levels in nearly six weeks on U.S rate-cut optimism.

Bunzl soared almost 9 percent after the distribution and outsourcing group posted strong earnings and announced a share buyback plan.

Associated British Foods fell 2.7 percent as Deutsche Bank cut its rating on the stock to "sell" from "hold".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.