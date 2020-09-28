NG

FTSE 100 gains on strong Chinese industrial profit data, HSBC boost

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as data showing solid industrial profits in China boosted commodity-linked stocks and Asia-focussed lender HSBC surged after its top shareholder raised its stake.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.4%, FTSE 250 gains 0.9 %

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as data showing solid industrial profits in China boosted commodity-linked stocks and Asia-focussed lender HSBC surged after its top shareholder raised its stake.

British lender HSBC Holdings HSBA.L surged 10.1% after Chinese insurance group Ping An 601318.SS, 2318.HK, the biggest shareholder, boosted its stake to 8%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE jumped 1.4%, with beverage makers .FTNMX3530 leading gains after Diageo DGE.L reported an improved half yearly outlook.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC gained 0.9%.

Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

The British government is mulling tougher restrictions in England to tackle a swiftly accelerating second wave of the novel coronavirus outbreak, possibly outlawing more inter-household socialising, a junior health minister said.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters