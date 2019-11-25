FTSE 100 gains on positive trade comments, IAG rises

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 up 0.4%

Miners, financials boost benchmark index

IAG up on preliminary deal with pilots union

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as investors were hopeful that there would be some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, while British Airways-owner IAG gained on securing a preliminary deal to end a dispute with its pilots.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE increased 0.6% after rising more than 1% in the previous session, with global miners .FTNMX1770 and Asia-focused HSBC HSBA.L providing the biggest boost, after U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal was still possible by the end of the year.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC was up 0.4% at 0817 GMT.

IAG ICAG.L rose 1.4% after British Airways and its pilots union BALPA reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history.

