News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains On Improved China Data

September 15, 2023 — 05:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks hit four-month highs on Friday after China reported improved economic data for August and the People's Bank of China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August came in above expectations, in a rare boost after policymakers stepped up stimulus measures to support the world's second-biggest economy.

However, China's new home prices fell at the fastest pace in 10 months in August, highlighting challenges in the property sector.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 66 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,738 after rallying 2 percent on Thursday.

Games Workshop shares soared 10 percent. The maker of Warhammer revealed in a trading update that sales over the past three months jumped ahead of expectations.

Power Metal Resources surged 4.3 percent after announcing it has found two significant gold anomalies at its Tati gold project in Botswana.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.