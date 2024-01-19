News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains On Early Rate Cut Hopes

January 19, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Friday after data showed British retail sales declined more than expected at the end of the year, increasing the odds of an early rate cut by the Bank of England.

Retail sales declined 3.2 percent on month in December, reversing the 1.4 percent increase in November. The decline was also bigger than forecast of 0.5 percent drop.

On a yearly basis, overall retail sales declined 2.4 percent after a 0.2 percent gain.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,505 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Thursday.

In corporate news, food delivery company Deliveroo edged up slightly after saying it expects 2023 earnings slightly ahead of guidance.

4imprint Group shares jumped 12 percent. The direct marketer of promotional products said that it is expecting profit as well as revenue for the full year to increase from last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.