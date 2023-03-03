FTSE 100 Gains Led By Miners

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Friday, with miners leading advances after a survey showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,970 after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-2 percent.

British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group added 1.4 percent and Wizz Air Holdings jumped 3 percent after German airline Lufthansa swung to a full-year operating profit and flagged further gains in 2023.

Property portal Rightmove fell over 2 percent despite posting a rise in full year operating profit and raising its final dividend payment.

Education group Pearson dropped around 2 percent after saying it would grow sales by low to mid-single digits this year.

