FTSE 100 Gains Led By Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks. Miners also surged after a private survey showed stronger-than-expected growth in China's services sector in May on improved demand.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,649 after gaining 1.6 percent on Friday.

Miners Anglo American and Glencore rose around half a percent each while oil & gas firm BP Plc rallied 1.2 percent and Shell added 1 percent.

Sirius Real Estate rallied 3 percent. The company lifted dividend despite reporting a slump in annual profit.

Hunting rose over 2 percent after it entered into a 10-year Strategic Partnership with Zhejiang Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co.

Polymetal tumbled 3.6 percent after saying it was considering divestment of its Russian business.

Further, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer have resigned from their positions at the Russian subsidiary.

