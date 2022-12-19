FTSE 100 Gains Led By Energy Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. markets advanced on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 37 points, or half a percent, at 7,369 after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.

BP Plc gained more than 3 percent and Shell added 2.9 percent, as oil prices jumped around 1 percent on optimism over demand recovery due to China's easing of COVID curbs.

AstraZeneca edged down slightly after announcing mixed results from a lung cancer trial.

James Fisher & Sons rose nearly 2 percent. The provider of marine engineering services has announced the sale of three businesses, in two separate transactions.

MP Evans Group, a producer and distributor of crude palm oil, surged 4 percent after extending the share buyback program up to March 31, 2023, from the previous expiry date of December 31.

