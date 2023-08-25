FTSE 100 Gains Led By Commodity Stocks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Friday after a survey showed Britons are now less downbeat about the outlook for their personal finances.

The GfK consumer sentiment indicator rose to -25 in August from a three-month low of -30 in July, marking its biggest rise since April.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,358 after closing up 0.2 percent on Thursday.

Higher metal prices helped lift miners, with Anglo American and Antofagasta climbing 1-2 percent.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc rose over 1 percent and Shell added 0.8 percent as crude prices advanced ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in Jackson Hole.

CMC Markets, a provider of online retail and institutional platform technology, plunged more than 10 percent after the company said that it sees lower net revenue trends for the fiscal 2024, on continued subdued market conditions.

