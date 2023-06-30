FTSE 100 Gains Led By Commodity Stocks

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Friday as weak manufacturing and non-manufacturing data from China raised bets of more stimulus measures.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 41 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,512 after declining 0.4 percent on Thursday.

Higher copper prices boosted mining stocks, with Antofagasta and Glencore rising about 1 percent each.

Oil & gas giant BP Plc advanced 1.5 percent and Shell added 0.6 percent.

Barratt Developments gained about 1 percent. The housebuilder has agreed to sell 604 homes to Citra Living Properties, a unit of Lloyds Banking Group plc in a future sale agreement. The total cash consideration is 168.4 million pounds.

In economic releases, British house prices fell by the most since 2009 in the 12 months to June, mortgage lender Nationwide said earlier today.

