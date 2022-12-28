Markets

FTSE 100 Gains Led By Commodity-related Stocks

December 28, 2022 — 04:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Wednesday, as commodity-related stocks surged on optimism over a demand revival in China following this week's announcement that strict quarantine requirements for arriving travelers will be dropped early next month.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,522 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.

Higher copper prices boosted miners, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbing 1-2 percent.

Oil and gas firm BP Plc rallied 2.2 percent and Shell added 1 percent as oil prices remained supported by news that Russia aims to ban oil sales from Feb. 1 to countries that abide by a G7 price cap imposed on Dec. 5.

Financials exposed to China rose, with HSBC Holdings and Prudential both rising around 2 percent.

AstraZeneca edged down slightly. The drug major announced that its immunotherapies Imfinzi (durvalumab) and Imjudo (tremelimumab) have been approved in Japan for the treatment of three cancer types.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.