FTSE 100 Gains Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Monday as banks advanced, offsetting losses in the mining and energy sectors. Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after data showed U.K. house prices hit a new record in May.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,782 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Friday.

Mining stocks fell, with Antofagasta and Glencore falling around half a percent on China recovery concerns.

Oil & gas stocks such as BP Plc and Shell were also moving lower while lender HSBC Holdings added 1.4 percent, Standard Chartered jumped nearly 3 percent and Lloyds Banking Group rose half a percent.

NatWest rose 1.2 percent after it agreed to buy 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) worth of its shares back from the government.

Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, was little changed after signing a three-year supply agreement with Hystar on renewable hydrogen production.

Animal health specialist Dechra plunged 9.5 percent after issuing a profit warning.

