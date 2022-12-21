Markets

FTSE 100 Gains In Cautious Trade

December 21, 2022 — 04:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were moving higher on Wednesday, as investors picked up consumer discretionary stocks heading into the festive weekend.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit was the biggest for the month of November, data from the Office for National Statistics revealed earlier today.

Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased by GBP 13.9 billion from the last year to GBP 22.0 billion. This was the biggest November borrowing since monthly records began in 1993.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,402 after finishing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Ferrexpo rallied 1.7 percent after saying it was now receiving sufficient levels of power to bring one iron ore pelletizer line in central Ukraine back into operation.

Bunzl was little changed after saying that operating margins in 2022 would be slightly ahead of previous guidance and in line with 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.