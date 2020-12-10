FTSE 100 Gains Ground As Pound Resumes Slide

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday while the pound lost ground against the euro and the dollar after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to decide on a potential post-Brexit trade agreement.

Investors were also reacting to data that showed Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 30 points, or half a percent, to 6,594 after closing up 0.1 percent in the previous session.

Tour operator TUI AG lost 3.3 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2020 loss attributable to shareholders was 3.08 billion euros, compared to last year's profit of 532 million euros.

Instrumentation and controls company Spectris rose over 1 percent after it announced the divestment of its Brüel & Kjær Vibro and Millbrook businesses.

Ocado Group shares slumped 4 percent despite the online supermarket lifting its full-year profit forecast.

Industrial and electronics products group Electrocomponents surged 4.4 percent after it unveiled two acquisitions.

In economic releases, the U.K. economy expanded for the sixth straight month in October but the pace of growth moderated as expected, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Gross domestic product climbed 0.4 percent month-on-month, slower than the 1.1 percent growth seen in September. This was the sixth consecutive monthly growth.

October GDP was 23.4 percent higher than its April 2020 low. However, it remained 7.9 percent below the levels seen in February 2020, before the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another report revealed that the visible trade gap rose to its highest level since May 2019. The trade deficit widened to GBP 11.99 billion in October from GBP 9.34 billion in September. The total trade deficit posted deficit for the first time in seven months.

Separate data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed the U.K. housing market showed solid trend in sales, demand and prices in November but the pace of growth slowed from October.

