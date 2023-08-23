News & Insights

FTSE 100 Gains Despite Weak PMI Data

August 23, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday despite the latest manufacturing and service sector readings coming in below expectations.

The manufacturing PMI fell from 45.3 to 41.5 in August, hitting a 39-month low, while the services PMI fell from 51.5 to 48.7, touching a 7-month low.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 46 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,317 after closing 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday.

In corporate news, GSK rose about 1 percent after reporting significant positive findings from its first efficacy trial of the 'Shingrix' shingles vaccine in China.

Cohort's, an aerospace defense company, jumped over 4 percent after its unit Systems Engineering & Assessment secured a contract worth 17.5 million pounds from a U.K. customer.

Oil & gas company Ithaca Energy fell nearly 2 percent after posting a drop in first-half attributable profit and revenue.

