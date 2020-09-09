FTSE 100 gains as weaker pound offsets AstraZeneca drag

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 down 0.1%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday as Brexit fears led the pound to a six-week low, while AstraZeneca tumbled after suspending trials for its leading COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L fell 0.7% after saying an unexplained illness in a study participant had led it to pause global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% with GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L and Unilever ULVR.L among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC lost 0.1%.

In Brexit news, the government will to set out new details of its divorce with the European Union on Wednesday, which a government minister acknowledged would break international law in a "limited way" and which could sour trade talks.

