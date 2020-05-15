FTSE 100 gains as solid China data lifts energy, mining stocks

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 1.2%, FTSE 250 adds 1.0%

May 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday after two straight days of losses as a jump in China's factory output for the first time in 2020 powered miners and oil and gas producers, while investors remained cautious about a looming coronavirus-fuelled recession.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 1.2%, with BP Plc BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L providing the biggest boost. Miners including Rio Tinto RIO.L, Glencore GLEN.L and BHP Group BHPB.L jumped between 2.0% and 3.4%. O/RMET/L

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 1% with data showing China's industrial production climbed a faster-than-expected 3.9% in April as the country returned to work after months of coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Still, both benchmark indices are on track for their first weekly slump in three weeks as millions of job losses globally and growing U.S.-China tensions crush consumer demand. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no interest in speaking to his Chinese counterpart right now.

Battered cruise operator Carnival Corp CCL.N surged 7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after saying it was cutting 820 positions out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees in Florida as the future of the industry remains uncertain amid no-sail orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

