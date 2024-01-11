FTSE 100 Gains As Retailers Report Strong Holiday Sales Growth

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks traded slightly higher on Thursday after two of Britani's biggest retailers reported bumper grocery sales over Christmas.

The upside remained capped amid caution ahead of U.S. consumer prices inflation data later in the day, expected to provide more clarity on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,668 after losing 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Grocer Tesco edged up slightly after raising its full-year guidance.

Marks & Spencer plunged 5 percent. The retailer reported strong holiday sales growth but warned of an uncertain outlook for this year.

Anglo American and Antofagasta climbed around 2 percent each as copper prices rose on the back of a weaker dollar.

Event company Informa fell nearly 3 percent despite reporting a robust performance in a trading update for 2023.

