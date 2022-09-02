Markets

FTSE 100 Gains As Oil Prices Rebound

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rebounded on Friday, with banks and energy stock leading the surge ahead of key U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 58 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,207 after losing 1.9 percent on Thursday.

BP Plc jumped nearly 3 percent and Shell added 2 percent as oil prices rose nearly 3 percent ahead of next week's OPEC+ meeting to discuss output cuts.

The United States said Thursday that a new response received from Iran on reviving a landmark nuclear deal of 2015 was unconstructive, putting a new hurdle on finalizing the agreement.

Banks Lloyds Banking Group, Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings gained 1-2 percent.

Ashmore Group surged 4.4 percent. After posting a decline in earnings for the fiscal 2022, the investment manager said it hopes the next 12 months offers potential for better conditions.

