FTSE 100 Gains As Oil Prices Climb

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose slightly on Friday, with energy stocks leading the surge on concerns over a widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,371 after closing 0.8 percent lower on Thursday.

BP Plc jumped 2 percent and Shell added 2.1 percent as crude prices rose by over $2 a barrel after a U.S. military attack on facilities in Syria linked to Iran.

British Airways-owner IAG declined 1.5 percent despite beating market expectations for profit in the third quarter.

NatWest Group shares plunged more than 10 percent after the Financial Conduct Authority said it had found "potential regulatory breaches" in its report into a banking account scandal that ousted NatWest CEO Alison Rose.

