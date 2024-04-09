News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Surge On Economic Optimism

April 09, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Tuesday, with miners posting strong gains as Shanghai copper prices surged to record highs on optimism around positive factory data out of major economies.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,959 after closing up 0.4 percent on Monday.

Mining giant Anglo American rallied 2.3 percent, Antofagasta added 2.1 percent and Glencore jumped 1.1 percent.

BP Plc shares rose about 2 percent after the oil major said it expects to report a strong performance from its trading business for the first quarter.

HSBC Holdings gained half a percent. The lender said it would sell its Argentine banking business operations to Grupo Financiero Galicia in a deal worth $550 million.

Imperial Brands added half a percent after the tobacco giant backed its profit and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.