FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Surge

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday as soaring metal prices helped boost miners.

The benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 120 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,382 after gaining 0.3 percent on Thursday.

Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore soared 5-6 percent as copper prices rose on a weaker dollar.

Cineworld Group shares jumped 18 percent. The entertainment conglomerate and its subsidiaries have received approval for "first day" relief from a U.S. bankruptcy court, giving it immediate access to around $785 million from a $1.94 billion line of credit to support operations.

Self-storage firm Big Yellow Group added 1.2 percent after refinancing its £120 million debt facility.

Vesuvius gained 1.5 percent. The ceramics company said that its Chief Financial Officer Guy Young has resigned to pursue a new opportunity.

