Markets

FTSE 100 Gains As Miners Jump On China Optimism

March 01, 2023 — 04:18 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by gains in the mining sector after China's manufacturing activity surged to its highest reading in more than a decade.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 39 points, or half a percent, at 7,915 after losing 0.7 percent the previous day.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore jumped 3-5 percent, while oil & gas firm BP Plc rose over 1 percent and Shell added 1.1 percent.

Aston Martin Lagonda, a maker of luxury sports cars and grand tourers, soared 14 percent after it turned to profit in the fourth quarter with strong sales.

Housebuilder Persimmon plunged 10 percent after reporting a fall in annual pre-tax profits and forecasting lower completions in 2023.

Ricardo, an engineering and environmental consultancy, declined 2.2 percent as it reported a loss for the first half of 2022, compared with a profit last year, amidst higher costs and expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.