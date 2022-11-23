FTSE 100 Gains As Miners And Energy Stocks Climb

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Wednesday, as commodity-related stocks surged on the back of a weaker dollar ahead of the release of the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 42 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,494 after rallying 1 percent on Tuesday.

Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta both rose over 1 percent.

Glencore jumped 4.5 percent after it entered into a binding amendment agreement with Metals Acquisition Corp for the sale and purchase of Glencore's Cobar copper mine in New South Wales, Australia.

Oil & gas firm BP Plc climbed 1.7 percent and Shell added 1.3 percent.

Britvic, a producer of soft drinks, rallied 3.3 percent after posting a rise in full-year profit and revenue.

Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey tumbled 3.7 percent after reporting a slightly lower half-yearly profit.

