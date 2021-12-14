FTSE 100 Gains As Jobless Rate Falls

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks rose notably on Tuesday as investors reacted to the latest jobs data showing that unemployment fell in the three months to October.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.4 percentage points from the previous three months to 4.2 percent during August to October, matching expectations.

At the same time, the employment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points on the quarter to 75.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics said.

The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 44 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,275 after ending 0.8 percent lower on Monday.

Omega Diagnostics Group, dealing in health and nutrition products, jumped more than 5 percent. The company said that its Visitect Covid-19 antigen test is capable of detecting the Omicron variant, as effective as other existing virus variants.

Miner Antofagasta rose 1.2 percent on news it will set out a raft of new targets at its capital markets day later today.

3i Group shares added 1.3 percent. The private equity company announced that Jasi Halai, currently Group Financial Controller, would join the Group Board as Chief Operating Officer in May 2022.

Rentokil Initial, the pest-control company, tumbled 3.8 percent after it agreed to buy Terminix Global Holdings Inc. to expand in the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.