US Markets
TSCO

FTSE 100 gains as investors shrug off U.S. stimulus woes; Tesco jumps

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 up 0.2%, FTSE 250 gains 0.1%

Oct 7 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Wednesday, as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt negotiations with Congress for a large stimulus, while retailer Tesco gained after reporting a jump in sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE rose 0.2%, with beverage .FTNMX3530 and healthcare stocks .FTNMX5330 leading the gains. The mid-cap index .FTMC added 0.1%

Investors' focus is also on the September house prices report due later in the day.

Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer by sales, gained 3.2% after it reported a jump in sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said it saw its FY21 operating profits being in line with the previous year.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSCO NG PG NL

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular