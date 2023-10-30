News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains As Investors Look To BoE

October 30, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks opened the week on a positive note ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.

The Bank of England is to hold its penultimate meeting of the year on Thursday, with economists anticipating a 'status quo policy update.'

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 57 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,348 after declining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Ascential soared 35 percent after the information and analytics firm said it would sell its digital commerce and consumer research units for a combined enterprise value of 1.4 billion pounds ($1.70 billion).

Commodity trader and miner Glencore rose 1.2 percent despite cutting its 2023 nickel production guidance.

Frasers Group added 1.5 percent as it announced divestment of the IP of Missguided to Chinese clothing giant Shein.

Premier Foods rose 1.1 percent after buying breakfast brand FUEL10K in a £34m deal. Reckitt Benckiser advanced 1.4 percent after launching the first tranche of its share buyback program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.