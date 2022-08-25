Markets

FTSE 100 Gains As Energy Stocks Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Thursday as climbing crude prices lifted energy stocks. BP Plc jumped 2.2 percent and Shell added 1.7 percent as oil prices rose for the third day on mounting supply tightness concerns.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,522.

Miner Rio Tinto rose 0.7 percent after raising its offer to take direct control of the huge Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in Mongolia.

AstraZeneca gained 1.6 percent. The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company said that its Lynparza treatment has been approved in Japan for the treatment of early breast cancer after positive Phase 3 results.

Hunting Plc, an international energy services group, jumped nearly 18 percent after narrowing its interim loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular