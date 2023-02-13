Markets

FTSE 100 Gains Ahead Of Inflation Data

February 13, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were a tad higher on Monday as investors awaited the release of U.K. and U.S. inflation prints this week for directional cues.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,903 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.

Construction materials distributor Brickability Group jumped 8.3 percent after saying its profit for the current year would exceed market expectations.

Lok'nStore Group shares fell nearly 4 percent. The self-storage company said its first-half same store revenue went up 10.3 percent.

Housebuilders declined after reports that Deutsche Bank has cut ratings for a number of market leaders in the sector.

Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon fell 1-2 percent.

