News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gains Ahead Of BOE Rate Decision

March 21, 2024 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks climbed on Thursday as investors reacted to dovish Fed remarks and awaited the latest decision on U.K. interest rates from the Bank of England.

The central bank is widely expected to maintain the benchmark rate at 5.25 percent and keep hawkish guidance.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 67 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,804 after finishing marginally lower on Wednesday.

FirstGroup added 1.7 percent after it won the tender to operate one of London's most iconic travel infrastructure and leisure sites.

Nationwide Building Society gained 1 percent and Virgin Money UK rallied 2.4 percent after they agreed on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Virgin Money by Nationwide.

Next, a clothing, footwear and home products retailer, surged nearly 5 percent after posting improved pre-tax profit and backing guidance.

3i Group jumped 3.4 percent after the private equity and infrastructure firm reported an 8 percent increase in net asset value (NAV) over the third quarter.

Gold miner Centamin soared 5 percent after delivering annual production in line with guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.