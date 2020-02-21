FTSE 100 Follows Global Peers Lower

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks followed Wall Street and Asia lower on Friday as a sudden rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside of China dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,392 after closing 0.3 percent lower in the previous session.

Kingspan Group, a provider of high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, rallied 2.1 percent after its full-year profit rose to 369.4 million euros from 330.9 million euros last year.

Publishing and education firm Pearson tumbled 3.7 percent as its annual profit more than halved.

Halma, a safety, health and environmental technology group, edged up slightly after it acquired Utah, U.S.-based Maxtec, LLC for $20 million or about 15.3 million pounds on a cash and debt-free basis.

Hammerson advanced 1.4 percent after the property development and investment company announced the disposal of a seven-unit retail park portfolio.

