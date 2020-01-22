FTSE 100 Flat To Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were flat to slightly higher on Wednesday as worries over the spread of a new coronavirus in China eased and housebuilders advanced after Berkeley said it would return 1 billion pounds to shareholders over the next two years.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.12 percent, at 7,619 after closing half a percent lower on Tuesday.

Technology company Sage Group jumped 4.5 percent after delivering a strong quarter and backing its guidance for the full financial year.

Designer brand Burberry Group lost 2.2 percent after its sales in Hong Kong dropped by half over the Christmas quarter.

Berkeley Group Holdings soared 5 percent. The company said it will increase its returns to shareholders by about 455 million pounds ($594.00 million) over the next two years

Retailer J Sainsbury fell more than 2 percent. The company announced that it appointed Simon Roberts as Chief Executive Officer, with effect from June 1.

Miner Antofagasta declined 3 percent after unveiling its quarterly output figures.

