FTSE 100 Flat; HSBC Holdings, Airtel Africa Rise After Results

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is moving in a very narrow range on Tuesday with stocks turning in a mixed performance as investors react to earnings updates, and look ahead to crucial central bank meetings, and continue to follow the developments on the trade front for further direction.

The FTSE 100 was at 9,654.75 around noon, up 0.93 points from previous close.

HSBC Holdings is advancing more than 3% after raising its profit outlook for 2025 despite reporting a 14% decline in third-quarter pretax profit. In the third quarter, profit before tax fell 14% to $7.30 billion from last year's $8.48 billion.

Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company declined to $4.87 billion from last year's $6.13 billion. Earnings per share were $0.28, compared to $0.34 a year ago.

Looking ahead, HSBC now expects banking Net interest income to be $43 billion or better in 2025, reflecting increased confidence in the near-term trajectory for policy rates in key markets, including in Hong Kong and the UK.

Further, the company maintained confidence in its ability to deliver mid-teens RoTE target, excluding notable items for 2026 and 2027.

Airtel Africa is rising more than 6% after reporting profit after tax of $376 million for the six months ending September 30, 2025, a whopping jump from $79 million in the corresponding period last year. This performance was boosted by currency gains and successful strategy implementation.

Spirax Group is gaining about 3.1%. Anglo American Plc, BAE Systems and Standard Chartered are up 1 to 2.5%.

Barratt Redrow, Sainsbury (J), Whitbread, Berkeley Group Holdings and 3i Group are down 2 to 2.7%.

Natwest Group, Tesco, Endeavour Mining, BT Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Howeden Joinery, Marks & Spencer, Phoenix Group Holdings, RightMove, Persimmon, Fresnillo and Ashtead Group are down 1.6 to 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.