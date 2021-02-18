FTSE 100 flat as downbeat Barclays earnings offset gains in mining stocks

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Feb 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was flat on Thursday as weakness in financial stocks on the back of a glum annual earnings report from Barclays offset gains in mining stocks, while Indivior fell after a decline in annual revenue.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was flat, with miners Anglo American AAL.L, Rio Tinto RIO.L and BHP Group BHPB.L leading gains.

Healthcare stocks led declines, with GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L shedding 1.8%

Barclays BARC.L fell 0.9% after the lender's 2020 annual profit halved.

Indivior NDV.L fell 2.6% after the opioid addiction treatment maker's annual revenue fell 18%, hit by a decline in demand for its best-selling drug due to cheaper rivals and as patients stayed away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moonpig MOONM.L gained 0.6% after the online greeting card retailer said it expects full-year revenue to almost double, helped by robust demand for its services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC rose 0.3%.

