Markets

FTSE 100 Falls On Weak GDP Data

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell notably on Friday after official data showed the U.K. economy logged its biggest annual fall on record in 2020, with GDP falling 9.9 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 33 points, or half a percent, to 6,495 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

The U.K. economy logged a weaker growth in the fourth quarter after the partial recovery seen in the third quarter, he Office for National Statistics said.

GDP grew by 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter, following a revised 16.1 percent growth in the third quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly growth of 0.5 percent.

Despite two consecutive quarters of growth, the level of GDP in the UK was still 6.6 percent below where it was in the fourth quarter, prior to the pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More