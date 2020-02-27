FTSE 100 Falls On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as two more patients tested positive for coronavirus in England, bringing total number of U.K. cases to 15.

Elsewhere, Italy struggled to contain the rapidly spreading outbreak that made it the country with more coronavirus cases outside Asia than anywhere else.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 109 points, or 1.55 percent, to 6,932 after rising 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

Advertising major WPP slumped as much as 16 percent. The company reported a sharp slowdown in its final quarter of the year and said it did not expect any improvement in 2020.

Housebuilder Persimmon lost 4.7 percent. After posting flat profits, the company said it was not going to step up its capital return plan. Also, David Jenkinson, the group's chief executive, is stepping down from the role.

Reckitt Benckiser shares rose over 2 percent. The consumer goods giant swung to net loss for 2019, but revenue for the year rose 2 percent from last year.

Provident Financial tumbled 3 percent after lending growth slowed in 2019.

British American Tobacco advanced 1.7 percent as it reported a rise in 2019 pretax profit on higher revenue.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals surged 5.6 percent after it signed an exclusive U.S. license agreement with Glenmark Specialty S.A., a Swiss subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, to commercialize Ryaltris or olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray.

Standard Chartered tumbled 3.8 percent after the Asia-focused bank said that a key earnings target would take longer to meet because of slower global economic growth, a softer Hong Kong economy and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

