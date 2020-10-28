FTSE 100 Falls On Vaccine Doubts

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday to hit a six-month low as tightening coronavirus restrictions across Europe coupled with uncertainty over a coronavirus vaccine sapped investors' appetite for risk.

U.K. Vaccine Taskforce Chair Kate Bingham said on Tuesday that the first generation of Covid-19 vaccines "is likely to be imperfect" and that they "might not work for everyone".

The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 98 points, or 1.7 percent, to 5,630 after declining 1.1 percent the previous day.

Weak oil prices weighed on the energy sector, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell falling over 2 percent.

Next Plc advanced 2.7 percent after the clothing retailer upgraded its profit forecasts for the current year.

Aston Martin surged 5 percent on news that Mercedes will increase its holding in the British carmaker to up to 20 percent by 2023.

Property developer Land Securities tumbled 3 percent after it announced the appointment of Vanessa Simms as its next chief financial officer.

AstraZeneca was little changed. The drug major announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Forxiga's (dapagliflozin) cardiovascular outcomes benefit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.