FTSE 100 falls on coronavirus fears, dull earnings

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) * FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 down 0.3% * China-linked virus has so far killed 170 people * WHO to decide if virus constitutes global emergency * Shell, BT lead losses on main board Jan 30 (Reuters) - London's main index tumbled on Thursday as the rising death toll from the coronavirus in China kept investors on edge, while downbeat earnings led to a slide in the shares of heavyweights Shell and BT. Countries have begun isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic, while the World Health Organization may on Thursday reassess its stance on the outbreak. [nL4N29Y5DF] The FTSE 100 gave up 0.7% and the FTSE 250 slid 0.3%, as dealers also eyed a Bank of England policy meeting amid expectations of an imminent interest rate cut. Oil major Shell slid 4% to its lowest since July 2017 after its fourth-quarter profit halved. Telecom firm BT shed 4.6% after a worse-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue. [nL8N29Z1OY] [nFWN29Y15C] (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;)) ((For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report [.L] FTSE index: techMARK 100 index: FTSE futures: Gilt futures: Smallcap index: FTSE 250 index: FTSE 350 index: Market digest: Top 10 by vol: Top price gainers: Top % gainers: Top price losers: Top % losers: * For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: [.N] Gilts report: [GB/] Euro bond report [GVD/EUR] Pan European stock report: [.EU] Tokyo stocks: [.T] HK stocks: [.HK] Sterling report: [GBP/] Dollar report: [USD/] * For company prices, click on - * Company directory: By sector: * For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... DJ STOXX index................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. Top 25 European pct gainers.................... Top 25 European pct losers..................... )) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/

