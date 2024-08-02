FTSE 100 Falls On Economic Concerns

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower on Friday after weak data dented hopes of 'soft landing' for the world's largest economy.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,250 after declining 1 percent on Thursday.

Treasury yields slipped further ahead of the July jobs report that could shed more light around the health of the U.S. economy.

In corporate news, outsourcing firm Capita fell nearly 3 percent after reporting a fall in first-half revenue.

Wizz Air Holdings lost 4 percent as it reported a decline in both passenger numbers and seating capacity in July.

British Airways owner IAG jumped 6.3 percent after it posted strong first-half results and announced plans to pay a dividend for the first time since the start of the Covid-19.

GSK climbed 2.3 percent on receiving the U.S. FDA approval for its Jemperli treatment in combination with chemotherapy.

