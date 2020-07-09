FTSE 100 Falls As Virus Worries Persist

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as virus worries persisted and relations between the United States and China continued to deteriorate.

Positive economic news out of China and Chancellor Rishi Sunak's measures to boost the economy failed to lift investor sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 40 points, or 0.64 percent, to 6,116 after ending down 0.6 percent the previous day.

Rolls-Royce shares slumped 8.2 percent. The jet engine maker said that its Civil Aerospace business has experienced a significant fall in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic during the first half.

Primary Health Properties lost about 4 percent after unveiling fund raising plans to fund new developments.

Housebuilder Persimmon jumped 5.2 percent after reporting a fall in half-year revenue.

On the data front, the U.K. housing market showed signs of a recovery as buyer demand, sales and fresh listing improved noticeably following the lockdown related falls, according to the residential market survey results published by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

A net balance of 61 percent of survey respondents reported a rise in buyer enquiries in June, which was a strong rebound from -94 percent registered in May.

At the same time, new instructions being listed onto the sales market rose firmly with the net balance reaching 42 percent compared to -22 percent in May.

